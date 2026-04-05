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Donald Trump unwell? US Presidents top spokesman issues clarification amid hospitalisation rumors, says...

Donald Trump unwell? US President’s top spokesman issues clarification amid hospitalisation rumors, says…

The statement comes amid speculation about Donald Trump's health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups.

Donald Trump health Update

New Delhi: White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has released a statement claiming that the US president was “working nonstop” at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend. The statement comes amid speculation about Donald Trump’s health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups.

Rumors about President Donald Trump’s health began circulating after the White House declared a press “lid” on Saturday morning at 11:08 am.

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office,” Cheung wrote on X. “God Bless him.”

Viral video

A video claiming that Donald Trump was recently taken to the hospital has gone viral online. However, the footage is actually from 2024, when he was discharged from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, following a shooting incident.

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BREAKING – UNCONFIRMED There are some reports, some speculation and unconfirmed info coming in that Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital – it is currently reported that roads around the hospital have been closed, and the White House announced that the President will not… pic.twitter.com/wcqx8kUEYw — DR JANE RUBY™️ (@RealDrJaneRuby) April 4, 2026

Cheung also shared a post by X account ALX, which reads, “BREAKING: Speculation is rising that multiple retards on X are just making sh** up by posting that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center.”

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