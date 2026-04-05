  • Home
  • News
  • Donald Trump unwell? US Presidents top spokesman issues clarification amid hospitalisation rumors, says...

Donald Trump unwell? US President’s top spokesman issues clarification amid hospitalisation rumors, says…

The statement comes amid speculation about Donald Trump's health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups.

Published date india.com Published: April 5, 2026 2:18 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
donald trump
Donald Trump health Update

New Delhi: White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has released a statement claiming that the US president was “working nonstop” at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend. The statement comes amid speculation about Donald Trump’s health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups.

Rumors about President Donald Trump’s health began circulating after the White House declared a press “lid” on Saturday morning at 11:08 am.

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office,” Cheung wrote on X. “God Bless him.”

Viral video

A video claiming that Donald Trump was recently taken to the hospital has gone viral online. However, the footage is actually from 2024, when he was discharged from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, following a shooting incident.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Cheung also shared a post by X account ALX, which reads, “BREAKING: Speculation is rising that multiple retards on X are just making sh** up by posting that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center.”

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.