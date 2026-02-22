Donald Trump HIKES tariffs to 15% after court ruling – What It Means for India?

Home

US President Trump announced an immediate 10 percent tariff on all imports, on top of existing duties. He said the 150-day increase is legally allowed and that additional “legally permissible” tariffs will be introduced during this period.

US Hikes Tariffs To 15% After Court Ruling: A day after Top Court of the United States ruled against his tariff program, President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) raised a temporary tariff on imports from all countries from 10 percent to 15 percent. Furious over the supreme court’s verdict, the US President announced 10 percent tariff on all imports that too in addition to existing duties. The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court struck down his key tariff programme that was introduced under an economic emergency law.

Does Trump Have The Power To Impose Tariffs?

According to Section 122 of the US Trade Act of 1974, the president of the country has the power to impose a levy of up to 15 percent for as many as 150 days. however, this move can be challenged legally.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The US President took to Truth Social and wrote, “I, as President of the United States of America, will be effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the US off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.”

While informing about the revised tariff rate, Donald Trump stated that he would impose the full 15 percent tariff which is allowed under the law. He said during the 150 period his administration will issue new ‘legally permissible’ tariffs.

What It Means for India? – In Points

Other countries, including India, will now have to pay 15 percent tariffs, hours after the Supreme Court ruling. Now, around 55 percent of India’s export to US will attract 15 percent tariff. Additionally, the exports will attract MFN (most favoured nation) tariff of 3 percent, still lower than 25 percent the country is paying now.

