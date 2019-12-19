Washington: United States President Donald Trump was on Wednesday night impeached by the US House House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress after a heated debate that left the floor polarised for hours.

With this, Trump becomes the third US President to be impeached by a 230 to 197 vote in the Democratic-majority chamber, as the articles of impeachment will now go to the Senate house for trial.

The 45th US President was acquitted over his illegal dealings with Ukraine to aid him in his campaign against political rivals for 2020 elections.

Trump, if voted out by the Republican-majority chamber, would have to run for re-election with the mark of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency.