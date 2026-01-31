Home

Donald Trump in BIG trouble as newly released Epstein files accuse US President of hiding something — Explained in points

The United States Justice Department on Friday published crucial documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case. The documents contain 3 million pages, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. According to officials, the release follows the new Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Trump Accused Of ‘Hiding Something’: Officials on Friday informed that the United States Justice Department released three million pages of documents linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Shedding light on the newly released documents, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the release includes nearly 18,000 pictures and 2,000 clips regarding the Epstein case. Not only Trump, the new controversial files included several allegations against famous leaders. According to Blanche, the release was mandated under the new Epstein Files Transparency Act in order to make more details public. He also informed that the department has six million documents and only half of them can be released for now.

What The Newly Released Epstein Files Contain?

According to officials, familiar with the case, the remaining documents contain personal victim information, child sexual abuse material, sensitive records that cannot be public legally.

Newly Released Epstein Files: What Are The Allegations Against Donald Trump

It is to be noted that the newly released Epstein files don’t accuse Trump of criminal wrongdoing. The Department of Justice (DOJ) any claims within the documents are unverified and false.

These Are The Allegations Against The Donald Trump In The Newly Released Epstein Files:

As per the flight records, Trump may have flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet around eight times in the 1990s.

The US Department of Justice said claims involving the US President in newly released files are false and unverified.

A complainant alleged that her friend was forced into a sexual act with Trump decades ago. She stated the her friend was abused by Epstein, however, the claim remains unverified.

Other callers mentioned Trump’s name in connection with Epstein parties. She alleged assaults and disturbing behaviour. However, no evidence supports the claims.

As per a claim, a woman, who was trafficked at age 13, accused Trump of paying for sexual acts and being present during the death of her newborn – this unverified claim was included in the files.

Another caller alleged she was taken to Epstein’s island and later told there were photographs of her with Epstein. The allegation also mentions Trump and the FBI being on a call – remains unverified.

As per a claim, in the mid-2000s party which was allegedly attended by Epstein, Trump and others, where young women were claimed to be “auctioned”—an accusation included in the files without verification.

According to a complainant, “calendar girl” parties involved minors. She accused the US President and others of sexual assault – Claims are unproven.

What Exactly Is Being Released?

According to Blanche, the release includes millions of pages of emails, reports, interviews, photos, and videos gathered during investigations.

He said the documents may help the public understand how Epstein operated and who assisted him.

Any material identifying victims, involving minors or containing explicit sexual content has been removed.

