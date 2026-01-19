Home

News

Big development in Gaza-Israel war as US President Trump proposes Gaza Board of Peace, extends invitation to Russian President Putin for..., plan is to...

Big development in Gaza-Israel war as US President Trump proposes Gaza ‘Board of Peace,’ extends invitation to Russian President Putin for…, plan is to…

Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join a proposed global Board of Peace aimed at overseeing Gaza’s post-war reconstruction and long-term stability.

US President Donald Trump has sparked international controversy yet again, extending an invitation to Russian president Vladimir Putin to join Trump’s newly announced Board of Peace, tasked with overseeing the Gaza Strip following last month’s ceasefire deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Monday that Moscow had received the invite and was in the process of reviewing the offer.

Trump’s proposed Board of Peace, explained

Trump’s Board of Peace is intended to serve as an international coalition of government leaders and organizations designed to oversee the post-war transition in Gaza moving forward. In addition to rebuilding infrastructure and governance in Gaza, Trump has also framed the board as a stepping stone toward creating a permanent international governing body that could help peacefully resolve disputed territories outside of the Middle East.

Russia has received invite to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Peskov went on to tell reporters that Putin had been invited to join Trump’s “Board of Peace” and that Russian officials were “working out the details” of the offer. Trump intends to lead the board himself. Peskov added that Putin’s potential involvement with the board was currently “up in the air” while Russia sorts out the details of Trump’s proposal.

As Russia and the United States remain embroiled in a standoff over Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, it is unclear how Putin will ultimately respond to Trump’s invitation. Several other world leaders have also responded to Trump’s proposed board with mixed feelings, concerned that it may undercut United Nations-led peacebuilding initiatives elsewhere.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Would board membership cost $1 billion?

According to Trump administration sources, countries interested in gaining a permanent seat at the table will be required to fork over at least $1 billion to join Trump’s board. The source spoke on condition of anonymity to NBC News. Critics of Trump’s potential new governing body are concerned that price tag will limit participation to only the wealthiest countries.

Latest ceasefire news: Ceasefire reached in Gaza

Trump’s Board of Peace is part of phase two of a broader ceasefire deal and post-war plan for Gaza. After months of heightened conflict in Gaza between Israel and the militant group Hamas, a ceasefire was reached between the two in late 2025. The board would govern international presence in Gaza, taking the reins on security, rebuilding, and administration of the territory.

Israeli coalition party members have voiced their own opposition to the board, saying Trump’s plan does not align with Israeli policy and was reached without their knowledge.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.