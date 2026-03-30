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Donald Trump hints at seizing Irans Kharg Island oil hub, sparks global concerns over rising middle east tensions

Donald Trump hints at seizing Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub, sparks global concerns over rising middle east tensions

Donald Trump claims the US could easily capture Iran’s Kharg Island, intensifying geopolitical tensions and raising fears of a broader conflict in the already volatile Middle East region.

Donald Trump hints at seizing Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub

Former US President Donald Trump has ramped up his rhetoric against Iran in the latest installment of America’s deepening Middle East crisis. Trump has claimed the US should simply take Iran’s oil assets, namely Kharg Island.

Trump on Iran: “We Could Take It Easily”

Trump told reporters on Thursday that his first-choice option in dealing with Iran would be to “take the oil in Iran.” He added that seizing control of Kharg Island – Iran’s primary outlet for oil exports – was something the US should consider doing.

“You have that killer blow right there,” Trump continued, referencing Kharg Island’s oil assets. “Their defense on that island is crapulous. Take the oil. Take the oil. We could take that island very easily.” Tensions have been rising in recent days between the US and Iran, with thousands of US troops now set to be deployed throughout the Middle East region.

US eyes seizing Iran’s oil rich Kharg Island amid tensions with Tehran

Iran’s primary oil facility, Kharg Island is responsible for transporting the majority of the country’s oil exports. Control of the area provides tremendous leverage in terms of crippling Iran’s economy. Iranian assets have become an increasingly likely target for the US military. The Pentagon is reportedly working on multiple war plans against Iran including limited ground missions into the country and seizing control of Iranian assets.

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Last month, US military officials carried out airstrikes on Iranian forces following a series of escalated provocations from both sides. Trump’s comments follow Iranian General Ramazani warning of retaliation should America attack any Iranian citizens or soldiers.

Oil jumps above $100 as fears grow about Iran tensions

WTI crude oil prices have now climbed above $100 per barrel due to rising fears over Iran. Tightening economic sanctions against Iran, along with fears that the Strait of Hormuz could be disrupted by growing conflict have contributed to rising prices.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping lane that sees roughly 20 million barrels of oil pass through it per day.

The World Is Watching As War Of Words Heats Up Between Iran and the US

Talks between Iran and the US are said to still be taking place albeit through intermediaries. Still, both sides remain far apart when it comes to reaching any sort of agreement. Capturing Kharg Island would undoubtedly escalate tensions. Iran has also said it would respond with overwhelming force should it be attacked.

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