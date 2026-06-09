Tensions rise as Trump says Iran shot down US Apache near Hormuz, orders US troops to…

US President Donald Trump said he was briefed by the military and told that Iranian forces were responsible for bringing down the helicopter.

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The rescue highlights how unmanned systems are becoming an increasingly vital part of military operations. File image/AP

US president Donald Trump warned that the United States would respond after alleging that Iran had downed a US Army Apache helicopter patrolling near the Strait of Hormuz. So far, military officials have not publicly verified that the helicopter was shot down by Iranian forces.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said he was told by military officials that Iranian forces had downed a US Apache helicopter in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. He noted that the two pilots aboard survived safely.

Emphasising that the pilots were safe, Trump nevertheless said the alleged attack required a response from the United States.

What led To Trump’s reaction?

The comments came after US Central Command confirmed that an AH-64 Apache helicopter went down near the coast of Oman at around 3 am local time on Tuesday while conducting a patrol mission in regional waters. The military did not provide a cause for the incident and said an investigation was underway.

“The soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” Central Command said in a statement.

According to a US official cited by CBS News, the two soldiers on board the Apache were rescued by an autonomous sea drone following the crash. The drone transported them to a location where they were recovered by helicopter. Both were reported safe, while US Central Command said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, is one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global oil exports.

The rescue highlights how unmanned systems are becoming an increasingly vital part of military operations. Task Force 59, the US Navy unit based in the region, has been working to incorporate autonomous technologies and AI into naval missions.