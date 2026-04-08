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Donald Trump calls ceasefire with Iran Golden Age of Middle East, says US will help with traffic buildup in Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump calls ceasefire with Iran ‘Golden Age of Middle East’, says US will help with traffic buildup in Strait of Hormuz

Israel said it was also intercepting missiles and striking back at sites in Iran, while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also activated warning sirens and air defence systems in the hours after the ceasefire announcement.

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday referred to the Iran ceasefire as a ‘big day for world peace’ and said that it could be the Golden Age of the Middle East, ‘just like we are experiencing in the US.”President Trump announced that he has agreed to suspend military actions against Iran for two weeks, citing progress in negotiations and diplomatic interventions by Pakistan.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran… I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Iran, meanwhile, says it accepts the two-week ceasefire and talks are set to begin in Islamabad on Friday.

“It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

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Blasts and Missile Alarm in Bahrain:

In Bahrain, blasts and missile alarm warnings have been heard, despite the announcement of the temporary ceasefire in the region. The country’s interior ministry reported a fire had been extinguished at a facility after an Iranian attack, with no injuries sustained.

Israel said it was also intercepting missiles and striking back at sites in Iran, while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also activated warning sirens and air defence systems in the hours after the ceasefire announcement. It remains unclear when the ceasefire will take effect.

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