Home

News

US to attack Iran soon? Donald Trump issues stern message to Tehran, says Will not allow Iran to build..., sends Advanced F-22 Jets to Israel

US to attack Iran soon? Donald Trump issues stern message to Tehran, says ‘Will not allow Iran to build…’, sends Advanced F-22 Jets to Israel

According to CBS News, citing sources familiar with the matter, US President Donald Trump has become increasingly concerned about the limits of American military power against Iran. Meanwhile, addressing the US Congress, he also issued a warning over Iran’s missile program.

Donald Trump issues stern message to Tehran

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, while addressing the US Congress, issued a stern “warning” to Iran and said that the rising tensions in Iran are a matter of America’s national security. Delivering his 2026 State of the Union address, he further added that previous US military action had significantly weakened Tehran’s capabilities and warned that any future nuclear ambitions would not be tolerated.

While speaking at a joint session of Congress, Donald Trump referred to the 2025 US air campaign against Iranian nuclear sites, dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer.

Trump said, “If Operation Midnight Hammer had not taken place, Iran’s government would have spread terrorism. We eliminated their nuclear program.” Drawing a red line, the US President added, “We cannot allow them to possess nuclear weapons.”

ALSO READ: Trump takes another BIG move against India, slaps 126% tariffs on India solar imports

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He also claimed that Iran aims to develop missiles capable of striking the United States — long-range weapons technology possessed by only a few countries. “They have already built missiles that could threaten our bases in Europe and abroad, and they are working on missiles that will soon be able to reach the United States,” Trump said.

Why is the US concerned about F-22 fighter jets?

According to the reports, the United States is determined to strike Iran. However, experts are of the opinion that the strike in Iran will not be as easy as the one in Venezuela. As per the CBS News report, citing sources, Trump has grown increasingly concerned about the limits of US military power against Iran.

US F-22 fighter lands in Israel:

US F-22 fighter jets have now landed at Israeli airports. However, according to The Wall Street Journal, Pentagon officials earlier this week expressed concerns about such a campaign and warned that it could put US troops’ lives at risk. The Wall Street Journal and Axios reported that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, had opposed going to war with Iran.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.