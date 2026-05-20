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US Senate advances resolution to limit Trumps Iran war powers

US Senate advances resolution to limit Trump’s Iran war powers

The US Senate has passed a resolution seeking to limit President Donald Trump's war powers in Iran.

US Senate advances resolution to limitTrump’s Iran war powers ( Photo Credit: Reuters)

The United States on Tuesday advanced a war-powers resolution to end the conflict with Iran. These steps will require President Donald Trump to have authorization from Congress, as reported by Reuters. The step came 80 days after US and Israeli forces started attacks on Iran. The measure advanced with a 50-47 vote. Four Republican senators joined Democrats in supporting it, while three Republicans did not vote.

The result was seen as a major win for the lawmakers, who stated that members of Congress, not the president, should have the authority under the Constitution to deploy troops. This win was only a procedural victory; the resolution will face far more significant challenges before it goes into effect.

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

Even if it eventually runs through more than one hundred Senators, this legislation will still need to move on through the Republican-led House of Representatives, and pass with a two-thirds majority in both House and Senate to achieve any hope of surviving a potential Trump veto.

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Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who originally introduced the resolution, believes that Trump has an exceptional chance to present his case to Congress, as he has indicated that Tehran has now made a new proposal to end the Israeli-American conflict that started on February 28.

The resolution, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, would direct the President to “remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorised by a declaration of war or a specific authorisation for use of military force.”According to CBS News, the four Republican senators who voted with Democrats were Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy.

During the debate before the vote, Kaine stated, “That’s the perfect time to have a discussion before we start up war again. The president is receiving peace and diplomatic proposals that he is throwing into the trash can without sharing them with us,” as reported by Reuters.

Reacting to the development, Democratic senator from California, Adam Schiff, said that the senate democrats have once again forced a vote to demand an end to “unconstitutional war”. Sharing a post on X, Schiff wrote, “Today, Senate Democrats once again forced a vote to demand an end to this unconstitutional war. After seven failed attempts, I am thankful that my Republican colleagues have joined in bringing our War Powers Resolution to the Floor and exercising our constitutional responsibility to declare war.”

Also Read: Trump high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping in China, to focus on Iran war, trade tensions and Taiwan arms sales

Senator Bernie Sanders also welcomed the resolution, saying that the American people are opposed to spending “billions on endless wars”. “Finally, Senate Republicans are starting to listen to their constituents. The American people do not want to spend billions on endless wars. They want to address the enormous crises facing our country. We must end this unconstitutional war,” he said in a post on X.

The development follows the ongoing negotiations related to the peace deal between the US and Iran, followed by US President Trump’s earlier announcement to put a “planned attack” on Tehran on hold after appeals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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