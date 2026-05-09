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Donald Trump issues big warning: Threatens to resume Project Freedom Plus if Iran talks fail

Donald Trump issues big warning: Threatens to resume ‘Project Freedom Plus’ if Iran talks fail

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that he might "go back to Project Freedom" if a deal is not reached.

Donald Trump issues big warning Threatens to resume ‘Project Freedom Plus’ if Iran talks fail | Image: ANI

Washington DC: The United States may consider restarting the suspended maritime security initiative ‘Project Freedom’ if peace talks with Iran fail. President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the now-suspended maritime security initiative would be expanded into ‘Project Freedom Plus’ if the deal is not reached with the Middle Eastern country. The US initiative ‘Project Freedom’ focused on providing safe passage to commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: ‘It’s just a love tap’: Trump confirms US-Iran exchange of fire in Hormuz despite ceasefire

What Did Donald Trump Say?

While interacting with the media at the White House, Trump said Project Freedom could be resumed if the deal is not reached. “But it would be “Project Freedom plus”, noting that the initiative would be the same as its predecessor, “plus other things”, he said.

“We’ll go a different route if everything doesn’t get signed up, buttoned up,” Trump said.

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“I think Project Freedom is good, but I think we have other ways of doing it also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen, but it’d be Project Freedom plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things,” he added.

Also Read: ‘They want it badly’: Trump signals hope for Iran deal after 44 hours of talks, reiterates hardline stance on nuclear weapons

US Suspended Project Freedom

This comes after Trump on Tuesday declared that “Project Freedom” will be temporarily paused while the naval blockade of Iran’s ports remains in place.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision was taken following requests from Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator to broker a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, and other countries.

Trump further claimed that the decision also followed what he described as significant military gains during the campaign against Iran and progress toward a potential agreement with Iranian representatives.

The US President further noted that the pause was announced to “see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed” between Tehran and Washington.

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed,” the post read.

Project Halted After Saudi Arabia Denied Access To Key Airbase And Airspace

President Donald Trump had reportedly halted the project after Saudi Arabia refused to allow American aircraft involved in the initiative to use Prince Sultan Airbase southeast of Riyadh or fly through Saudi airspace, according to NBC News.

Trump had announced “Project Freedom” on Sunday. He said countries around the world had requested American assistance to safely guide their ships out of the strategically vital waterway.

Following the announcement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) started its operation on Monday. The initiative focused on assisting merchant vessels seeking safe passage through the critical international trade corridor.

According to a statement by US Central Command (CENTCOM), the US Navy would deploy guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members to support the initiative.

(with ANI inputs)

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