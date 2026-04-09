Home

News

Donald Trump issues fresh threat a day after ceasefire announcement, says Remember Greenland, slams NATO

Donald Trump issues fresh threat a day after ceasefire announcement, says ‘Remember Greenland’, slams NATO

Donald Trump has shifted his focus back to Greenland after announcing a temporary ceasefire with Iran.

Donald Trump issues fresh threat a day after ceasefire announcement, says ‘Remember Greenland’, slams NATO

Washington DC: A day after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump has shifted his focus back to Greenland, slamming NATO allies’ lack of cooperation during the conflict with Tehran. He slammed NATO for not standing with the US when it needed it, reminding the organisation of Greenland and signalling his renewed interest in the Arctic territory.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again. Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!!!”

US-Iran Temporary Ceasefire

The US President’s statement came a day after he announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, over a ‘workable’ 10-point plan. The US also agreed to hold diplomatic talks with Iranian leaders this weekend. Both the sides are expected to hold direct talks, focusing on ending the war.

Trump’s Greenland Threats Rattled Europe, Pushed EU Unity Calls And Talk Of Anti-Coercion Measures

Trump’s earlier threats to seize Greenland had unsettled European capitals and strained transatlantic relations, prompting calls within the European Union for greater unity and independence on security matters. France and Germany had urged the EU to consider deploying its Anti-Coercion Instrument before Trump backed away from launching a trade war, claiming a “framework” deal had been reached on US access to Greenland’s strategic mineral resources.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

During the war with Iran, Trump had repeatedly called out NATO allies for “not helping” the US.

“Japan didn’t help us, Australia didn’t help us, South Korea didn’t help us, and then you get to NATO — NATO didn’t help us,” Trump said at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

Trump added of US assistance to the nations: “We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea; we have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un.”

It is to be noted that the US President’s warnings were based on US claims that the location and resources of Greenland are the key for security against Russia and China. However, leadership in Denmark, Greenland and Europe rejected the claims, stating that it is their right to decide their own future.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.