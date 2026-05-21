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Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, says have a deal or US will do some nasty things; praises Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, says ‘have a deal or US will do some nasty things’; praises Benjamin Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump has issues big warning to Iran. He stated that either Iran should ‘have a deal or US will do some nasty things’. Read here.

Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, says ‘have a deal or US will do some nasty things’; praises Benjamin Netanyahu(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate amid stalled diplomatic efforts. US President Donald Trump repeatedly issued fresh warnings to Tehran on his Truth Social platform, which included artificial intelligence-generated depictions of maritime warfare. According to the latest development, Trump has cautioned that they might do something “nasty” if Iran doesn’t sign a deal.

Also Read: US Senate advances resolution to limit Trump’s Iran war powers

Will Iran agree to a deal after Donald Trump’s latest ‘nasty things’ warning?

Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that the US is in the final stages with Iran, and cautioned they might do something “nasty” if Iran doesn’t sign a deal. In conversation with the reporters, at Joint Base Andrews while travelling to Groton, Connecticut, US President Donald Trump said, “We’re in the final stages with Iran. We’ll see what happens. Either they have a deal or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won’t happen.”

Addressing the ongoing tensions and current scenario, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took to X and wrote,” Iran has consistently honored its commitments and explored every avenue to avert war; all paths remain open from our side. Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion. Mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war.”

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Iran has consistently honored its commitments and explored every avenue to avert war; all paths remain open from our side. Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion. Mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) May 20, 2026

How is Benjamin Netanyahu influencing the US stance on Iran?

Furthermore, Trump then added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will do whatever he says, and is a good man. Trump said, “Netanyahu will do whatever I want him to do. He’s a very good man. Don’t forget, he was a wartime Prime Minister, and he’s not treated right in Israel, in my opinion. Right now, I’m at 99% in Israel. I could run for Prime Minister, so maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel and run for Prime Minister. I had a poll this morning, I’m at 99%. But no, he’s a wartime Prime Minister. I just don’t think they treat him well. I think they have a president over there that treats him very poorly. If somebody comes along, I’d look. It’s a little late in the race, but if somebody comes along, I’d look.”

Trump stated that although the US has participated in many wars, the war against Iran has lasted for the past three months. He went on to say that World War II was a different time, with the United States in that conflict for four years; however, he pointed out that he has only been engaged in military action against Iran for three months. He concluded by declaring “the U.S. lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers in those other conflicts”. Trump added, “We’ll see what happens. Look at it this way: you were in Vietnam for 19 years, you were in Afghanistan for 10 years, you were in Iraq for 12 years, you were in Korea for 7 years. World War II was different, that was four years. I’ve been in for three months, and much of it has been a ceasefire. And you know what? We lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers in these other wars.”

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

Praising his presidency, Trump stated that that great things are on the way in the next three years of his term.”In two wars, Venezuela, where we lost nobody, and here, we lost 13 people. Now, 13 people is 13 too many, but we lost 13 people. In other wars, you lost hundreds of thousands of people. So people don’t like it when you say, “Oh, do you know you’ve lost 13 people?” I’ve lost 13 people. They lost 13 people leaving an airport. Obama lost 13 very good people then that I got to know their families. So what we’ve done is amazing. We have them decimated. Iran is decimated. You’re going to see things that are amazing. You’re going to see a lot of amazing things over the next three years for our country,” he said.

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