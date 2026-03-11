Home

Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran: Threatens severe military action if Tehran mines Strait of Hormuz

After warning Iran over possible Hormuz mines, Trump said that US forces destroyed 10 Iranian mine-laying boats.

Washington, DC: It seems like the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran is not going to end soon. President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) issued a fresh warning to the Middle East country, urging Tehran to refrain from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz. If the mines are not removed, the US President warned of military consequences. Trump took to Truth Social and wrote that the US forces had destroyed 10 inactive mine-laying boats and ships.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The US President took to Truth Social and warned Iran of military consequences if the mines are not removed from Strait of Hormuz.

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!,” he wrote.

“I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!,” Trump added.

US Central Command Says Iranian Naval Power Being Weakened

The US Central Command also posted on X the video of reducing Iran’s power at sea. It said, “U.S. forces are degrading the Iranian regime’s ability to project power at sea and harass international shipping. For years, Iranian forces have threatened freedom of navigation in waters essential to American, regional and global security and prosperity.”

Earlier on Tuesday, during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the United States has not ruled out the option of sending troops on the ground in Iran and that the military operations in the Persian Gulf nation would end once the objectives of Epic Fury are achieved.

West Asia Tensions Rise As Iran Targets Us Bases In Gulf

It is worth mentioning that the development comes amid the escalating tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran. Tehran continues its retaliatory airstrikes targeting US military bases and embassies located in Gulf nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The ongoing conflict has affected global energy supplies, especially around the Strait of Hormuz – a crucial route through which approx 20 percent of the world’s oil transits take place.

(with ANI inputs)

