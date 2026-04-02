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Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran: Threatens to target Irans electric generating plants if…

Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran: Threatens to target Iran’s electric generating plants if…

Donald Trump reiterated that the military operation would conclude within two to three weeks and praised the US military for delivering a “decisive” blow to Iran.

Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran: Threatens to target Iran's electric generating plants if…

Donald Trump’s Speech On Iran War: President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) addressed the American people on the ongoing war with Iran. During his address, he issued a fresh warning to the Middle Eastern country and stated that the US military will carry out airstrikes on its electric generating plants “if there is no deal.” Trump said that the US is unstoppable as a military force. The US President hailed the new leadership of Iran, saying that they are less “radical and much more reasonable.” He further talked about the lengths of wars in the 20th and 21st centuries and said that earlier US military operations went on for years but the Iran conflict has gone on for only 32 days.

Trump Threatened Simultaneous Attacks On Power Infrastructure If…

The US President said that the new leadership in Iran, following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, is less “radical and much more reasonable.” He further threatened that the US military will target Iran’s electric generating plants if no deal happens on ceasefire.

“New group is less radical and much more reasonable. If there is no deal we are going to hit each and everyone of their electric generating plants very hard and probably and simultaneously. We have not hit their oil even if it was the easiest target of all because it will not give them even a small chance of survival or rebuilding,” he said.

Donald Trump calls war ‘true investment’ for future in address to nation – What does it mean?

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Trump Said Us Could End Iran War In Two To Three Weeks

“We are on track to complete all of america’s military objectives very shortly we are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks, we are going to bring them back to stone ages where they belong.,” Trump said.

Tehran Slammed US Demands As ‘Maximalist And Irrational’, Denies Direct Talks

Meanwhile, Iran has accused Washington of making ‘maximalist and irrational’ demands. The Iranian leadership has denied any direct talks between US and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

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