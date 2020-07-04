New Delhi:Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kim Guilfoyle has reportedly tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 or coronavirus. According to the reports of Politico news, Guilfoyle, a top Trump campaign official, had traveled to Mount Rushmore to attend President Donald Trump’s address, however, she was neither in contact with him and nor she traveled on Air Force One (Air Force aircraft carrying the President). Also Read - India-China Border Fight: US Keeping Close Watch, This is How China Unleashes Aggression, Says Donald Trump

"After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events", Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, said in a statement.

If reports are to be believed, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were spotted without a mask at a crowded party in the Hamptons, last weekend.

Guilfoyle did not showed coronavirus symptoms prior to the rally. She is the latest person close to the President to test positive for the highly contagious disease.

Fortunately, Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution he has cancelled all his public events.

(With agency inputs)