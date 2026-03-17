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Donald Trump left alone in Iran conflict; Not our war, say NATO nations while refusing to send navies to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump left alone in Iran conflict; ‘Not our war’, say NATO nations while refusing to send navies to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump is now appealing to his NATO allies, and even China, to assist in reopening the passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: The United States initially viewed the military strikes on Iran on February 28 as an easy task and ‘victory’, especially with the killing of over 40 senior officials and Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, 17 days later, the situation has shifted, with the war seemingly going nowhere.

Trump’s plea to NATO allies

In retaliation, Iran has halted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, dealing a severe blow to the global economy. Donald Trump is now appealing to his NATO allies, and even China, to assist in reopening the passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, these nations have made it clear that they will not deploy their warships in the Strait of Hormuz. This decision comes at a time when Trump had warned that if NATO members failed to assist in reopening this vital maritime route, the future of the alliance could be jeopardized.

Not a European conflict, says Germany

According to a report by The Guardian, Germany has explicitly stated that it will not participate in any military action. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that no decision regarding this matter was ever reached; therefore, the question of a German military contribution does not even arise. He further remarked that while the current Iranian regime ought to be dismantled, attempting to bring it to its knees through aerial bombardment is not the appropriate approach.

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Germany’s Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, also questioned the American stance. He argued that this is not a European conflict and asked what a handful of European vessels could realistically achieve when the US Navy itself possesses such formidable power.

No action without consensus, says Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that his country would not allow itself to become entangled in this major conflict. He acknowledged that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is essential to maintaining stability in the oil markets, but conceded that it is by no means an easy task. He further emphasized that any action taken would be undertaken only with the consensus of the broadest possible coalition of nations.

Diplomatic solution, says Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that this crisis must be resolved through dialogue, adding that his country is not in favour of expanding any naval missions. He further noted that the European Union’s existing missions are strictly aimed at combating piracy and ensuring defense; they cannot be repurposed for warfare.

European Union also says no to Trump’s appeal

On the other hand, Trump continues to exert pressure on his allies. He argued that nations benefiting from this maritime route should contribute to its security. Trump specifically expressed his displeasure with Britain, although he remains hopeful that the country will eventually join the effort.

The European Union’s foreign ministers also declined to extend their Red Sea mission to cover the Strait of Hormuz. Kaja Kallas, the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief, stated that there currently appears to be no appetite for expanding the scope of the mission.

European nations are also seeking clarity regarding the war objectives of the United States and Israel. Estonia’s Foreign Minister remarked that they need to understand Trump’s strategy and what the plan for the future entails.

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