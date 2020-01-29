New Delhi: Days after offering to mediate on Kashmir issue, news reports on Wednesday suggested that US President Donald Trump is planning to visit to India in February. As per media report, Trump is likely to visit India from February 24 to 26.

The report comes at a time when both the countries are in touch with each other to work out mutually convenient dates for the visit.

The development comes after PM Modi invited Trump to attend the Republic Day 2020 parade as the chief guest last year but he declined the invitation because of scheduling issues.

Reports suggested that the finalisation of dates depend on political developments in Washington, where the impeachment motion is on against the US President.

PM Modi during his visit to the US in September last year had reminded the US President Trump of his invitation to visit India along with his family.

Besides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their visit to the US had also extended the invitation to the US President to visit India.

Notably, PM Modi had last week called up Trump and both the leader spoke to each other on phone to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in the strategic partnership between India and the US. PM Modi also expressed his willingness to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.