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Donald Trump makes Big Claims, says war will end very quickly, predicts oil prices to plummet

Donald Trump makes Big Claims, says war will end ‘very quickly’, predicts oil prices to plummet

Washington DC: Amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that the war is going to end very quickly, as the Iranian leadership wa

Donald Trump makes Big Claims, says war will end ‘very quickly’, predicts oil prices to plummet | Image: ANI

Washington DC: Amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that the war is going to end very quickly, as the Iranian leadership wants to make a deal with Washington so badly. He also claimed that surging oil prices would decline sharply in the coming period, saying that global oil prices were expected to fall due to abundant supply.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

“There’s so much oil out there, they’re going to come plummeting down..We’re going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly…You are going to see oil prices plummet. They’re going to come down. There’s so much oil out there, they’re going to come plummeting down,” he said.

Also Read: US Senate advances resolution to limit Trump’s Iran war powers

US Senate Passes Resolution Seeking To Curb Trump’s War Powers In Iran

The development comes amidst the US Senate earlier in the day passing a resolution seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers in Iran, according to CBS News.

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Senators approved a motion to discharge the resolution from committee in a 50-47 vote, with four Republican lawmakers joining most Democrats in support of the measure, CBS News reported. This was the eighth such attempt by Senate democrats to pass such a resolution.

The resolution, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, would direct the President to “remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorised by a declaration of war or a specific authorisation for use of military force.”

According to CBS News, the four Republican senators who voted with Democrats were Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy.

Reacting to the development, Democrat senator from California, Adam Schiff, said that the senate democrats have once again forced a vote to demand an end to “unconstitutional war”.

“Today, Senate Democrats once again forced a vote to demand an end to this unconstitutional war. After seven failed attempts, I am thankful that my Republican colleagues have joined in bringing our War Powers Resolution to the Floor and exercising our constitutional responsibility to declare war,” Schiff wrote on ‘X’.

Senator Bernie Sanders also welcomed the resolution, saying that the American people are opposed to spending “billions on endless wars”.

“Finally, Senate Republicans are starting to listen to their constituents. The American people do not want to spend billions on endless wars. They want to address the enormous crises facing our country. We must end this unconstitutional war,” he said in a post on X.

Also Read: Donald Trump says he delayed Iran attack due to ‘big discussions’ with Tehran

US-Iran Peace Talks

The development follows the ongoing negotiations related to peace deal between US and Iran, followed by US President Donald Trump’s earlier announcement to put a “planned attack” on Tehran on hold after appeals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The US President further mentioned that they are “prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault” on Iran.

In a long Truth Social post on Monday, President Trump stated that Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan requested him to delay the scheduled American attack on Iran, as “serious negotiations” were still underway with the country.

The US President said that his country had planned a massive military action against the Middle Eastern country, however the plan was delayed following the intervention of other Gulf countries as they hoped that a peace deal between Washington and Tehran was very close.

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” said Trump.

(With ANI Inputs)

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