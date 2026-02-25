Home

News

Donald Trump makes new SHOCKING CLAIMS on India-Pak conflict, says Pakistan PM would have died if…

Donald Trump makes new SHOCKING CLAIMS on India-Pak conflict, says ‘Pakistan PM would have died if…’

During his State of the Union address, Trump further said that situation India and Pakistan could have spiralled into a nuclear war.

Donald Trump makes new SHOCKING CLAIMS on India-Pak conflict, says ‘Pakistan PM would have died if…’

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, during his State of the Union address, reiterated that his mediation led to a ceasefire during the India-Pakistan conflict, saying that his intervention had averted a potential nuclear war between the two countries. Speaking before Congress, he said that the situation was so critical between India and Pakistan that it could have spiraled into a nuclear war. “Pakistan and India would have been in a nuclear war. 35 million people would have died, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement,” Trump said.

It is to be noted that the US President has repeatedly claimed that he is responsible for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the conflict. Trump said several times that his administration used trade agreements and tariffs to prevent both countries from further intensifying tensions, leading to a ceasefire agreement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.