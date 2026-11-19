Donald Trump meets Vladimir Putin in China as Ukraine, Iran wars dominate APEC Summit agenda

Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Summit in China, with discussions expected to cover the Ukraine war, Iran conflict and nuclear disarmament.

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Donald Trump meets Vladimir Putin in China as Ukraine, Iran wars dominate APEC Summit agenda | image: x

APEC Summit 2026: President Donald Trump held a bilateral talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the sidelines of 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in China’s Shenzhen. Before the meeting, he expressed optimism about the outcome of the bilateral talks, hinting at possible follow-up meeting. The meeting marks the first time that the leaders held a meeting since their talks in Alaska in 2025. During that meeting both the leaders failed to broke a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.

What did Donald Trump say?

Before the crucial meeting, the US President stated that he has a great relationship with Putin for many years and he hoped that a lot of wonderful things could come out of the meeting.

“We look forward to our meeting. We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We have known each other for a long time. I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this. We’ll have a second meeting later on, which you probably know. But we’ll have this right now, and it’s going to be great,” Trump told media while greeting Putin before the meeting.

It is to be noted that the meeting comes amid intense diplomatic activities during 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Shenzhen. Trump, Putin and Jinping are preparing for a first-of-its-kind trilateral engagement.

Earlier also the US president had expressed optimism over the bilateral meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He termed the meeting as a historic opportunity to explore shared interests among the three major powers.

“And here in China, I look forward to a historic trilateral meeting with President Xi and President Putin later today to discuss more opportunities for all three. So, we look forward to that, very much forward to that,” Trump said.

Trump-Putin-Xi meeting

During the historic meeting, Trump, Putin and Xi are expected to discuss several international issues, which may include nuclear disarmament, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Before, Trump’s arrival, Xi and Putin held a bilateral meeting in Shenzhen. He reaffirmed his relationship with Putin, highlighting their commitment to advancing a multipolar world order.

What did Xi Jinping say?

The Chinese President described China-Russia ties as “standing as firm as a mountain amid wind and rain”, while Putin described political cooperation between the two countries as positive despite the difficult global situation.

The proposed trilateral engagement is taking place amid renewed attention to international arms control following the expiration of the US-Russia New START treaty earlier this year. Washington has sought to involve Beijing in broader nuclear reduction discussions, although China has traditionally resisted direct negotiations, citing the significantly larger nuclear arsenals maintained by the United States and Russia.