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Video: Trump, Melania taken to safety after gunshots interrupt press dinner

Video: Trump, Melania taken to safety after gunshots interrupt press dinner

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were evacuated along with Vice President JD Vance from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots were heard in the hotel of where the meet was taking place.

Shots fired at White House press dinner US President. ANI

US President Donald Trump was present at the White House correspondents’ along with First Lady Melania Trump. It was during the dinner that the gunshots were fired in the lobby of the hotel where the 79-year-old leader was attending the dinner in Washington on Saturday night.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after shots were reportedly fired at the event. (Source: Unrestricted Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Ulm93FCTM1 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Seated at the main table, Trump and others took cover while his security detail shielded him and rushed him to safety. Trump and JD Vance were later reported to be unhurt. Guests took cover under their tables as Secret Service agents stormed into the Washington Hilton banquet hall and started evacuations. “Out of the way, sir!” someone was heard shouting, while others yelled for everyone to duck.

Event will be rescheduled

The Associated Press reported that the event will be rescheduled following the slight cough up. The Hilton, long the venue for the White House Correspondents Dinner, usually remains open to regular guests during the event. Security is generally concentrated around the ballroom, with little screening for people not entering the dinner itself.

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