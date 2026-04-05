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We got him: Trump confirms the rescue of missing US jet pilot in Iran

‘We got him’: Trump confirms the rescue of missing US jet pilot in Iran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the American forces had successfully rescued the second pilot of the F-15 jet that was shot down in Iran two days earlier. He further called it "one

One of the most daring Search and Rescue operations in US history

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the American forces had successfully rescued the second pilot of the F-15 jet that was shot down in Iran two days earlier. He further called it “one of the most daring Search and Rescue operations in US history.”

According to Trump, the pilot has sustained injuries but ‘will be fine.’

Announcing the same on his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”

The rescued officer was described by Trump as a ‘highly respected colonel’ who had been isolated behind enemy lines in Iran’s mountainous terrain.

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In a long post on Truth Social, he further said, “This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue.”

He added, “This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!”

According to Trump, the rescue followed the earlier recovery of another pilot from the aircraft, but confirmation was held back to protect the second mission. “This is the first time in military memory that two US Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory,” Trump wrote.

Firefight during extraction

According to Al Jazeera, a US government official said the second crew member had been located following a rescue effort that involved a heavy firefight. The official also indicated that while the airman had been recovered, the operation was still ongoing as the rescue team needed to safely exit Iran.

According to reports, the rescue mission was carried out by a specialised commando unit supported by heavy air cover, adding that all forces involved in the operation have now left Iran.

Iran guns down F-15 jets

Earlier, Iranian officials claimed that the US military’s F-15E Strike Eagle was brought down by its air defences on Friday, making this one of the first such incidents since the war began on February 28. Following this, both the American and Iranian military launched a search to find the crew members.

Iran had also downed an A-10 Warthog fighter jet, valued at about $18.8 million (Rs 174 crore), over Kuwait. The pilot ejected and was later rescued, though the US delayed confirming this, with Trump saying it was to avoid risking the second rescue.

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