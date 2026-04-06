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Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei receive a plan for an immediate ceasefire? Heres what we know so far about the US-Iran war

Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei receive a plan for an immediate ceasefire? Here’s what we know so far about the US-Iran war

Iran and the United States have reportedly received a plan to end hostilities that could come into effect on Monday and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

New Delhi: In a major development, Iran and the United States have reportedly received a plan to end hostilities that could come into effect on Monday and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a source aware of the proposals told news agency Reuters. The report further added that a framework to end hostilities has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US overnight.

According to a Reuters report, quoting a senior Iranian official, Tehran has received the ceasefire proposal sent by Pakistan and is reviewing it. However, the official made it clear that Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a ‘temporary ceasefire’.

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