Home

News

Donald Trump planning to kill Mojtaba Khamenei? US President issues big statement as Iran set to get new supreme leader, says...

Donald Trump planning to kill Mojtaba Khamenei? US President issues big statement as Iran set to get new supreme leader, says…

US President Donald Trump had earlier told ABC News that Mojtaba Khamenei might not remain at the top of Iran’s leadership for long if he did not receive approval from the United States.

Donald Trump planning to kill Mojtaba Khamenei?

New Delhi: In a major development, US President Donald Trump has declined to take an immediate official stance on the selection of Iran’s new Supreme Leader. When asked about Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei becoming Iran’s Supreme Leader, Trump declined to give a formal assessment and simply said, “Let’s see what happens.” In an interview with The Times of Israel, Trump refused to directly criticize Mojtaba’s selection. Israel, on the other hand, threatened to attack Iran’s new leader.

To recall, when Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei‘s name had first surfaced as a potential candidate, Donald Trump had said he would not accept such a move. After the official announcement, the US president has tried to avoid issuing any strong statement.

The 56-year-old Khamenei was chosen for the country’s highest position on Monday by the 88-member Assembly of Experts. The post had fallen vacant after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

The 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei is a cleric and the son of former top Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

He was granted the title of Ayatollah in 2022.

For a long time, Mojtaba worked behind the scenes alongside his father.

He has now moved to the center of power in Iran and holds responsibility for making major decisions for the country.

Since February 28, attacks have been carried out on Iran by the United States and Israel.

In these attacks, Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials were reportedly killed.

As a result, Iran is now selecting a new Supreme Leader along with other senior political and military leaders.

These decisions are being made in Tehran amid the intense war with Israel.

Donald Trump had earlier expressed displeasure

To recall, US President Donald Trump had earlier told ABC News that Mojtaba Khamenei might not remain at the top of Iran’s leadership for long if he did not receive approval from the United States. However, ignoring Trump’s warnings, Iran decided to appoint Mojtaba as its Supreme Leader.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mojtaba Khamenei has not been favored by the United States. This is also evident from the fact that sanctions have been imposed on him by the US since 2019. These sanctions were reportedly linked to efforts to advance the allegedly destabilizing regional ambitions and repressive domestic policies of his father, Ali Khamenei. He has long had a confrontational relationship with the West.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.