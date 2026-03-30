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Donald Trump issues stern message to Iran, says US will take Irans oil, seize Kharg Island, Mojtaba Khamenei likely to...

Donald Trump issues stern message to Iran, says US will take Iran’s oil, seize Kharg Island, Mojtaba Khamenei likely to…

Thousands more troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have also been ordered to deploy, as Washington appears to be preparing for a potentially large-scale military operation.

New Delhi: In a major development, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would like to “take Iran’s oil” and suggested that the United States could seize Kharg Island. Talking to the Financial Times, Trump said, “Frankly, my favorite thing would be to take Iran’s oil.” As per the interview published in the Financial Times, President Trump indicated that he would want to take Iran’s oil and hinted that the US could capture Kharg Island, a key center for oil exports.

It is important to note that Donald Trump’s remarks come at a time when there are rising tensions in the region, while also signaling ongoing diplomatic efforts. He said that both direct and indirect talks with Iran are underway, including discussions conducted through Pakistani “envoys.” He described these negotiations as progressing well.

Here are some of the key details:

President Trump is considering a military operation to extract around 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran.

The operation potentially would require US forces to remain inside the country for several days or longer.

Officials said Trump has not yet decided whether to authorize such an operation.

Donald Trump is weighing the potential risks to American troops.

However, according to officials, the president is generally positive about the idea, as it could help achieve his key objective of preventing Iran from ever developing nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump said that Iran has agreed to increase the number of oil tankers flying Pakistan’s flag.

Their number has now doubled to 20, and they will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

It is reported that this arrangement has been approved by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Trump said, “Starting tomorrow morning, we will receive 20 large ships filled with oil through the Strait of Hormuz.” When asked about Iran’s security on the island, Trump said, “I don’t think they have any security. We could take it very easily.”

As per the reports, the White House has ordered the deployment of 10,000 trained troops to seize territory and maintain control on the ground. On Friday, around 3,500 soldiers arrived in the region, and another 2,200 Marines are on their way. Thousands more troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have also been ordered to deploy, as Washington appears to be preparing for a potentially large-scale military operation.

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