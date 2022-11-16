Donald Trump Officially Announces 2024 US Presidential Bid ‘To Make America great And Glorious Again’

Trump, 76, lost to President Joe Biden, 79, in the 2020 presidential elections. Trump and his supporters have not yet acknowledged the results of the elections and they were accused of massive voter fraud.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump announced his bid for the 2024 presidency post. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” he said. Trump, 76, lost to President Joe Biden, 79, in the 2020 presidential elections. Trump and his supporters have not yet acknowledged the results of the elections and they were accused of massive voter fraud. Both the election officials and courts have not given credence to their allegations.

The announcement comes after the mid-term elections held in the US. Democrats have been leading in 50 seats of the US Senate while Republicans continue to take lead in 49 seats, The Washington Post reported. Democrats have been leading in 207 seats while Republicans have been leading in 217 seats in the US House. Trump in recent months has been hinting that he would run in the presidential elections.

Addressing a rally in Iowa recently, Trump had said, “I will very, very probably do it again,” CBS News reported. Trump in the aftermath of the midterms admitted that his party had faced a “somewhat disappointing” outcome and has already moved on.

Former US President has set his eyes on winning a second term in Washington as he made a statement regarding two GOP governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia who could challenge his status as the party’s anchor in the coming months, CNN reported.

Making a statement regarding Glenn Youngkin, Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said, “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning.” Notably, Donald Trump lost to US President Joe Biden in the presidential elections held in 2020. He and his supporters have not acknowledged the results and accused of voter fraud.