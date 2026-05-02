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Israel, Middle East, Europe would have been blown to pieces: Donald Trump on Irans nuclear threat

‘Israel, Middle East, Europe would have been blown to pieces’: Donald Trump on Iran’s nuclear threat

Donald Trump has warned that allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons would put the world in great jeopardy. Read details here.

‘Israel, Middle East, Europe would have been blown to pieces’: Donald Trump on Iran’s nuclear threat(Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate as top leaders on both sides exchange increasingly sharp rhetoric and critical comments. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday (local time) called the Iranian leadership “rats in a sewer pipe”. Meanwhile, the conflict started when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28. Since the ceasefire was announced on April 8, the US has blocked shipping to and from Iran through the Strait. Asserting that the US has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most crucial oil chokepoint, Bessent stated that a blockade will continue till a ‘Freedom of Navigation’ is achieved, which was prior to February 27.

Why did Trump say the Middle East and Europe “would have blown to pieces”?

Now, US President Donald Trump has also made a statement related to Iran’s nuclear weapons. Earlier on Friday (local time), Trump stated that the military action was taken against Iran’s nuclear programme to save the Gulf region, including Israel, from the threat posed if Tehran had been successful in having a nuclear weapon.

Also Read: ‘Not a war’: Trump makes big statement on Iran; claims he stopped India-Pakistan war with tariff threats

While talking at The Villages in Florida, Trump alluded to the importance of stopping Iran. He stated, “Because we have to take a little journey down to a beautiful country known as Iran, and we have to make sure that they don’t have a nuclear weapon. He added, “We stopped them with the B2 bombers. If we didn’t do that, they would’ve had a nuclear weapon. Israel, the Middle East, and Europe would have been blown to pieces.”

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.@POTUS: “You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon — because they would use it on a place called Israel very quickly, and they would use it in the Middle East, and they would use it in Europe, and we’d be next. And it’s NOT going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/GISUcpDvnR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2026

What does Trump’s refusal of an “early exit” mean for regional stability?

Additionally, Trump claimed the Iranians have weakened their military strength substantially, saying that their leadership has also been weakened. Trump added, “And Iran is getting decimated. They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft equipment. They have no radar. They have no leaders; their leaders are all gone.” Speaking about the ceasefire and diplomatic talks, Trump stated that negotiations with the Iranians are not going as he had hoped, adding that the U.S. will not pull out of the situation early.”They’re not coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have, and we’re going to get this thing done properly,” he said.He also stressed that the United States would not end the conflict prematurely. “We’re not going to leave early and have this kind of problem arise in three more years,” Trump said.

Also Read: Will Donald Trump’s photo feature on limited US passports? State Department unveils new design

Will the fragile ceasefire hold as both sides exchange threats?

It is to be noted that over 3000 Iranian people have died in the US-Israel war, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while also casting doubt on whether a final agreement can be reached. Trump said, “They want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens.”

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