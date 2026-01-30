Trump’s plan to attack Iran more dangerous than ‘Midnight Hammer’; Tehran readies 1000 drones; what is happening in Persian gulf region?

US vs Iran: In a significant global development, the United States has warned that it can launch a much bigger attack on Iran than the previous Midnight Hammer strike which had targeted the Iranian nuclear sites. In the recent development, US President Donald Trump issued the threat, writing on his social media site Truth Social that a large convoy is moving toward Iran with great force and a specific target. Seen as a direct warning to Tehran, the warning message raise eyebrows across the world. However, Iran did not hold back and warned the US back. Here are all the details you need to know about recent developments between Iran and the US.

How has Iran responded to US threats?

In reaction to the US warning, the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded by saying it has made full preparations for any American action. According to Iran’s state news outlet Tasnim, the Iranian military has deployed 1,000 drones to protect military bases across the country. Officials said the drones will monitor any sign of a US attack.

Therefore, it can be said that both sides have taken firm positions on the global standoff. On one hand, the US is signaling the possibility of a stronger strike, while Iran has also claimed that its defenses are ready. Hence, the tensions remain high as the situation continues to unfold.

What did Trump said in his Iran warning?

“A large convoy is moving toward Iran. It will proceed with great force and a specific target”, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social about the warning to Iran.