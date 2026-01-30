  • Home
  Trumps plan to attack Iran more dangerous than Midnight Hammer; Tehran readies 1000 drones; what is happening in Persian gulf region?

Trump’s plan to attack Iran more dangerous than ‘Midnight Hammer’; Tehran readies 1000 drones; what is happening in Persian gulf region?

Where US is signaling the possibility of a stronger strike, Iran is also getting ready with strike drones. Scroll down to check updates.

Published: January 30, 2026 8:13 PM IST
By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen
Iran vs US

US vs Iran: In a significant global development, the United States has warned that it can launch a much bigger attack on Iran than the previous Midnight Hammer strike which had targeted the Iranian nuclear sites. In the recent development, US President Donald Trump issued the threat, writing on his social media site Truth Social that a large convoy is moving toward Iran with great force and a specific target. Seen as a direct warning to Tehran, the warning message raise eyebrows across the world. However, Iran did not hold back and warned the US back. Here are all the details you need to know about recent developments between Iran and the US.

How has Iran responded to US threats?

In reaction to the US warning, the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded by saying it has made full preparations for any American action. According to Iran’s state news outlet Tasnim, the Iranian military has deployed 1,000 drones to protect military bases across the country. Officials said the drones will monitor any sign of a US attack.

Therefore, it can be said that both sides have taken firm positions on the global standoff. On one hand, the US is signaling the possibility of a stronger strike, while Iran has also claimed that its defenses are ready. Hence, the tensions remain high as the situation continues to unfold.

Read more: Unusual activities observed at Iran’s nuclear facilities amid threat of war with US, Israel

What did Trump said in his Iran warning?

“A large convoy is moving toward Iran. It will proceed with great force and a specific target”, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social about the warning to Iran.

Iran thanks India for opposing ‘unjust and politically motivated’ UNHRC resolution

In another related global development, Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran to India expressed Tehran’s “sincere gratitude” to the Indian government for its “principled and firm support” while voting against a resolution which was finally adopted by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during its 39th special session, a report by IANS news agency said.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Govt. of India for its principled and firm support of I.R. of Iran at the UNHRC, including opposing an unjust and politically motivated resolution. This stance reflects India’s commitment to justice, multilateralism, and national sovereignty,” Fathali posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

