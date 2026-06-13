Donald Trump, PM Modi set to hold 1st bilateral discussion after India’s successful Operation Sindoor

In a major geopolitical development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will convene for their first official bilateral discussion since India executed Operation Sindoor against cross-border terror hubs.

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PM Modi and Trump- File image

India-US relations: In a significant global development, US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders during next week’s G7 Summit in France. As per a statement released by White House, the discussions between the two global leaders is expected to be around discussions expected to focus on economic growth, supply chains, Artificial Intelligence (AI), investment partnerships and a range of global security challenges. Here are all the details you need to know about the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US President Trump to meet with G7 leaders

“President Trump will meet with G7 leaders to address key issues of shared importance, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal immigration, and Artificial Intelligence,” a senior administration official said ahead of the presidential visit to France next week.

First PM Modi- Trump meeting India’s successful Operation Sindoor

On Wednesday, June 17, Trump is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi before joining a working lunch attended by G7 leaders, outreach partners and technology executives, the senior administration official said. This would be the first bilateral meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi after last year’s successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan.

The senior administration official did not provide any other details about the nature of the meeting between the two leaders.

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Trump is scheduled to depart Washington on Monday and arrive in France later that day for the summit. His programme includes bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Emir of Qatar, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and PM Modi. According to the White House, Trump intends to push an economic agenda centred on investment and development partnerships.

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“The President will reframe the conversation around development to focus on investment partnerships that are mutually beneficial for both investor and recipient nation,” a senior administration official said.

According to the official, the administration plans to focus on critical minerals and supply chain security, issues that have gained prominence amid growing geopolitical competition and concerns over dependence on a limited number of suppliers.

The White House said the summit would provide an opportunity to advance US economic and strategic priorities while strengthening cooperation with allies and partners.

(With inputs from agencies)