Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will postpone the G7 summit to September, while also calling for an expansion of the group's membership.

The group of 7 nations include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. He said he wanted to invite India, Australia, Russia, and South Korea to the meeting.

According to Trump, the current membership is an outdated group that doesn't properly represent what's taking place in the world.

“I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries,” AFP quoted Trump as saying.

Notably, the leaders of the current membership were supposed to meet during June this year. However, the plans got hobbled due to the coronavirus outbreak.