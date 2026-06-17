‘Modi is calm, cool, I’m not’: Trump’s praise for PM Modi steals spotlight at G7 Summit in France

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him cool and calm on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. This comes after the two leaders met for the first time nearly 16 months.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in Evian. ANI

US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met on the sidelines of G7 summit in France. In his statement the 80-year-old leader said that PM Modi is calm, cool and totally killer.

“Unlike PM Modi who’s calm, cool and a total killer… I am not…. look at him..,” Trump said, according to officials who were present there.

Over the years, Trump has repeatedly praised Modi’s leadership style and political staying power. Earlier this month, he hailed him as a “strong, healthy and wise man” while congratulating him on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, and said he expected more achievements from him in the future.

Notably, the praise may serve as an ice-breaker following Tuesday’s interaction, which hinted at strains in the relationship. Observers noted the absence of the customary Modi-Trump hug, with the two leaders opting for a formal handshake instead.

First meeting in 16 months

The interaction at the G7 Summit marked the first direct meeting between Modi and Trump in more than 16 months. After exchanging greetings, the leaders were expected to discuss a range of issues, including trade, energy collaboration and regional security.

The meeting assumes added significance as India and the United States navigate differences on trade and grapple with tensions linked to the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

PM Modi raises maritime issues

Just a day earlier, PM Modi told a gathering of G7 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday that all countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear. The statement was made days after three Indian mariners were killed in a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman.

The prime minister, addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, said India firmly believes lasting solutions to conflicts can only be found through dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation. Modi said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have harmed the global economy and that many Indian citizens have lost their lives in the conflict.

“It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect all nations through global maritime trade. We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear,” he said.