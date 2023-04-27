Home

News

World

‘Donald Trump Raped Me’: US Writer Tells Jury In Lawsuit Trial

‘Donald Trump Raped Me’: US Writer Tells Jury In Lawsuit Trial

"I am here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen," the writer testified in the trial of her rape lawsuit.

New York Attorney General James had earlier filed a lawsuit against Trump and three of his children, calling them "staggering" fraudsters. (Photo: AP)

New York: At first, she thought helping Donald Trump shop for a women’s lingerie gift at a luxury department store would simply be “a funny New York thing”. Even when, according to a then-businessman motioned her to a dressing room as they dared each other to try on a see-through bodysuit, she imagined something like a “Saturday Night Live” sketch she’d written.

But soon, “my whole reason for being alive in that moment was to get out of that room”, the woman testified Wednesday in the trial of her rape lawsuit.

You may like to read

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back,” the woman told jurors.

As she took the stand to give testimony that sometimes brought her to tears, Trump, from afar, repeated his insistence that Carroll’s claim of a 1996 rape is utter fiction. He called the case “a made-up scam,” and more.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.