‘Either jealous or stupid’: Donald Trump reacts to critics of Iran deal

Global oil prices tumbled after Trump and Iran's president formally signed a deal to bring an end to the war in the Middle East.

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Donald Trump has reacted to the critics of Iran deal. PTI/File image

Ahead of implementation talks in Switzerland, US President Donald Trump hit back at critics of the Iran deal, calling accusations that he had compromised to end the war “foolish”. The agreement, signed by Trump and Iran’s president, helped push oil prices lower and paved the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, though further negotiations remain.

In a sudden development after uncertainty over when the deal agreed earlier this week would be formally signed, Trump put his name to it in thick black ink at a candlelit dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris on Wednesday. Macron — for whom the signing at the palace, which hosted the signing of the treaty that ended World War I, was an immense coup following his hosting of the G7 summit — shouted “bravo” as Trump signed.

“These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid,” Trump posted on social media hours after signing the deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed the agreement, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, adding that “now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement”. Crude fell more than three percent Thursday, extending the losses sustained since news of the deal broke at the weekend.

‘Allows for peace’

The deal should bring an end to the current US-Israeli conflict with the Islamic republic, which saw five weeks of all-out war until a ceasefire early April and led to shipping being greatly restricted in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a spike in energy prices. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, which helped mediate the agreement, said it “shall enter into force with immediate effect” and Iran “will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz”. He also signed the accord.

A two-month negotiating period now begins with all eyes on the reopening of Hormuz and if progress can be made in talks over Iran’s nuclear programme, which Washington has long suspected of concealing secret bomb-making ambitions. Macron hailed the deal “which allows for peace, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, and 60 days to conclude an agreement on nuclear, ballistic, and regional activities”.

There remained confusion over the next steps, with the accord originally supposed to have been signed at an exclusive mountain-top resort in Switzerland on Friday by Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and US Vice President JD Vance. Baqaei said an in-person ceremony was no longer needed. But Sharif said an official ceremony will take place on Friday in Switzerland and technical talks will commence.

And, once a final agreement is reached on Iran’s nuclear programme, the United States will also facilitate the release of a $300 billion reconstruction fund supported by regional nations, the deal says. UN atomic agency chief Rafael Grossi told reporters in Geneva it was ready to begin defining the “concrete steps” that will need to be taken to implement a US-Iran deal.

US officials also said Iran will dilute its enriched uranium stocks, possibly by “down-blending on site” under the supervision of the UN watchdog. Iran’s ballistic missile programme was not mentioned in the agreement, despite Israel’s longstanding push for its dismantling.

‘Foreign policy blunder’

There has been some criticism from hardliners within Iran, where the conflict was described as an “imposed war” and compared to the 1980-1988 conflict with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. But Ghalibaf insisted the deal represented a US “failure”, while Pezeshkian called it “historic”. And Trump’s decision to end the war, in which 13 US service members were killed and a vast proportion of US ammunition stockpiles was used, has unsettled some of his allies at home.

Apparently anticipating such criticism, Trump said at the G7 that he was prepared to “bomb the hell” out of Iran if they violated the agreement. But US Senator Bill Cassidy from Trump’s Republican Party described it as the “worst foreign policy blunder in decades”. He further said, “Iran’s nuclear ambitions were not curbed, and they have learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works.”