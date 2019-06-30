Seoul: Known for his quirky remarks, US President Donald Trump on Sunday referred to his daughter Ivanka and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “beauty and the beast”.
While wrapping up his farewell address at the Osan Air Base in South Jortea’s Pyeongtaek, Trump calls the two on stage.
As Ivanka and Mike Pompeo walk towards the podium, the US President hails them as “What a beautiful couple”. Moments later, he calls them “beauty and the beast”.
The remarks by Trump leave everyone in the crowd giggling.
Donald Trump left South Korea on Sunday after a trip to Asia that took in a G20 summit in Japan and a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula.