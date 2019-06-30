Seoul: Known for his quirky remarks, US President Donald Trump on Sunday referred to his daughter Ivanka and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “beauty and the beast”.

While wrapping up his farewell address at the Osan Air Base in South Jortea’s Pyeongtaek, Trump calls the two on stage.

As Ivanka and Mike Pompeo walk towards the podium, the US President hails them as “What a beautiful couple”. Moments later, he calls them “beauty and the beast”.

#WATCH South Korea: US President Donald Trump called his daughter Ivanka Trump & Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage, referring to them as "A beautiful couple, beauty and the beast" at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/l0aWiNxLBL — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

The remarks by Trump leave everyone in the crowd giggling.

Donald Trump left South Korea on Sunday after a trip to Asia that took in a G20 summit in Japan and a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula.