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Trump reignites tariff war by imposing 25% duty on cars, lorries imported from EU

Trump reignites tariff war by imposing 25% duty on cars, lorries imported from EU

US President Donald Trump reignited the tariff war by imposing a 25 per cent tariff on cars and lorries from the European Union (EU). Here's how the EU reacted

US imposes tariffs on European Union. File image

US President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union to 25 per cent from the previously agreed 15 per cent. Justifying the move, he stated that the bloc had not complied with its trade deal with Washington.

“I am pleased to announce that… next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks,” Trump said on Friday. However, vehicles made in the US by EU companies would be exempt from the increase, he wrote on Truth Social. He further wrote, “It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in the U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF.”

How did the EU react?

The European Union has stated that the people have been rebuked sharply at his statement. The decision sparked backlash from European politicians and trade bodies, with an economist calling on Brussels and Germany to ‘finally show some backbone’ by imposing retaliatory tariffs. Meanwhile, the European Commission responded, “We will keep our options open to protect EU interests”.

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Meanwhile, the European Commission swiftly rejected Trump’s ​claim that Brussels was not complying with last summer’s trade deal and said it would keep its options open to protect EU interests if Washington breached the terms of the agreement.

The EU parliament’s international trade committee chair, the German MEP Bernd Lange, said, “This latest move demonstrates just how unreliable the US side is. This is no way to treat close partners. Now we can only respond with the utmost clarity and firmness, drawing on the strength of our position.”

The EU is likely to launch an intense diplomatic campaign to bring the deal back from the brink.

Why is Trump attacking the EU?

The tariff post came from Trump amid rising tensions with the EU over the war in Iran and European nations declining to send naval forces to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He also threatened to scale back US troops in Germany, Italy, and Spain after Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticised Washington, saying it was being ‘humiliated’ by Iran in negotiations.

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In going after the auto sector, Trump has picked a key pillar of Europe’s economy, where car manufacturing holds substantial importance. This development follows a deal struck less than a year ago between the EU and US at Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland, fixing levies on most European goods at 15 per cent.

The agreement spared the EU from the 30 per cent tariffs Trump had threatened under his “Liberation Day” tariffs. In return, Europe agreed to invest in the US and adopt measures to help increase US exports. The development came on the May 1 holiday celebrated across Europe and aligned with the rollout of the EU-Mercosur trade deal, part of a series of pacts Brussels has accelerated to offset Trump’s tariffs and economic uncertainty.

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