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What is the 25th Amendment that can be used to remove Donald Trump from office?

What is the 25th Amendment that can be used to remove Donald Trump from office?

Donald Trump is leading America into one war after another. With the claims and ultimatums he has given to Iran, many wonder if America will be able to survive and recover from it. Now, people in power are contemplating removing him from public office using the 25th Amendment of the American Constitution. What is it?

Trump can be removed from public office following his stance over Iran War

Donald Trump is on a roll with the multiple wars he has led the United States into. This is not the first time that the leader has landed in soup for his policies. Now, talks over whether Trump could be removed, in a worst-case scenario, using the 25th Amendment, are making the rounds again.

Over the weekend, the conversation has moved beyond the usual political chatter. The odds of his removal from public office have picked up, leading many to wonder if he will be removed from public office altogether. The move comes at a time when the Iran war is escalating, and Trump’s recent remarks have drawn sharp reactions.

If he is actually removed, it will be done using the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution. Here is a look at how the Amendment can be used to remove the president.

What is the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment is a provision in the American Constitution to replace the president with the vice president of the country in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation.

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It was added to the Constitution in 1967 following the assassination of John F. Kennedy and was designed to remove ambiguities regarding the succession and inability of the executive branch. It is divided into four sections, each catering to a particular circumstance.

Using it in this case would be far more serious. It would require the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to take formal action. The president can challenge this by writing to Congress. But if the vice president and cabinet stand firm within four days, then Congress steps in and votes. A two-thirds majority in both houses in needed to keep the president sidelined.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment provides for the involuntary disability linked to the President and offers a way to remove him from the position. The onus falls on the Cabinet, as the Vice President and a majority of the 15-member team must declare that the President is unable to discharge their duties. In this case, the VP and the Cabinet have four days to contest it. A two-thirds vote in Congress is needed to keep the VP in power.

Now, as we look at Trump’s stance against Iran, with him constantly saying things about the war and changing his words regularly, lawmakers and others have been calling on his Cabinet to use the constitutional provision to remove Trump from office.

Trump’s impeachment

This will not be the first time that Trump has been impeached. He was first impeached in December 2019 on allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden by withholding military aid. The Senate acquitted him in February 2020.

His second impeachment came on January 13, 2021, accusing him of inciting the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, just a week before his term ended. The trial continued after he left office, making it the first of a former president.

Iran-Israel War

Tensions continue to escalate as the United States President Donald Trump issued a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face bombing raids on its power plants and bridge approaches. Meanwhile, Tehran has threatened to hit back as Gulf countries and Israel reported drone interception.

The war began on February 28, when Israel and American forces launched a massive attack on Iran, which claimed the life of their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and 40 other senior leaders. Following this, Iran joined the war and launched missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries providing shelter to US forces.

Israel continued its invasion of southern Lebanon, where it has taken over and destroyed entire villages.

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