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Donald Trump says Iran War not over yet, over 3,500 targets still left

Donald Trump says Iran War ‘not over yet’, over 3,500 targets still left

Trump further asserted that Iranian air defence capabilities had been significantly weakened.

Donald Trump says Iran War ‘not over yet’, over 3,500 targets still left

Florida: Amid the escalating conflict with Iran, United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) stated that the US forces have another 3,554 targets remaining in Iran that will be targeted by them. He emphasised that the US military operation on these targets will be completed swiftly. While addressing a gathering at the Future Investment Initiative in Florida, the US President spoke about the scale of possible US military action against Iran even as diplomatic talks to end the conflict continued.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Trump said, “We have another 3,554 targets left. That’ll be done pretty quickly. At some point, we’re going to have to determine what we do.”

Reacting to Iran targeting the US aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, he claimed that Tehran launched as many as 101 missiles to target the US carrier, saying it “a very valuable thing that we had floating on the water”, he said all incoming missiles were detected and destroyed.

“Out of the 101 missiles shot, 101 missiles were shot down and spread out all over the sea,” he said.

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Trump further asserted that Iranian air defence capabilities had been significantly weakened. “They have no anti-aircraft, so we’re just floating over the top looking for whatever we want,” he said.

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