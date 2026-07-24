Donald Trump says seized Iranian assets will be used to cover ship, cargo damages

Donald Trump stated on Thursday that the US will use frozen Iranian funds under its control to pay for any damage to ships and cargo.

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Donald Trump says seized Iranian assets will be used to cover ship, cargo damages | Image: ANI

Washington DC: Amid the ongoing conflict, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that any attack on or damage done to commercial vessels and cargo will be paid for by Iranian money that is in the possession of Washington.

He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social and called it a “fair and equitable” step.

“Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls. These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he said on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Al Jazeera, Tehran has nearly $100bn in assets frozen by other countries and beyond its control.

As the standoff continues between the two warring adversaries, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday took a dig at officials in the US administration and said that the aggression being advocated by them will backfire.

He said on X, “Compromised individuals in the U.S. administration are burying their heads in the sand. They ignore the realities on the ground and seem focused only on 2028. The mindless aggression they advocate will only ensure that POTUS pays heavier price for deal he’s trying to achieve.”

The latest Truth Social post follows after Trump on Thursday reiterated his stance that Tehran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons and that Washington is doing “extremely well” as the conflict continues between the two adversaries.

The US President said, “We’re doing very well against the Islamic Republic of Iran–we’re doing extremely well. They would like to do something, but I say they’re not ready yet. They need more of the same. They’ve got some evil intentions. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump said that Iran cannot be allowed to even consider acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump reiterated that the Middle Eastern country cannot be allowed to even think about acquiring destructive nuclear weapons. He clarified that the US will never allow Iran to acquire nuclear warheads.

(with ANI inputs)