‘Praise be to Allah’: Trump says US has ‘total control’ of Hormuz, Iran can do nothing

The US President's remarks came amid another setback in efforts by Washington and Tehran to reduce tensions.

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Trump says US has total control over Hormuz. File image

Donald Trump on Wednesday asserted that the US had taken ‘total control’ of the Strait of Hormuz and suggested Washington would retain control of the strategic waterway. His remarks came amid stalled talks with Iran over reopening the key shipping route. In a Truth Social post, Trump called the US naval blockade a “WALL OF STEEL” and said Iran had no way to challenge it.

Trump further maintained that Tehran’s military infrastructure had been severely degraded, concluding his message with the phrase, “Praise be to Allah!” He added in the social media post, “All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added in the social media post. The US President’s remarks follow an extended confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage through which nearly 20 per cent of global petroleum trade passes.

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The latest escalation comes after weeks of military exchanges involving Iranian, Israeli, and US forces across the region. The hostilities have intensified apprehensions regarding a wider regional confrontation, accompanied by repeated warnings from Tehran that maritime traffic could be restricted or disrupted if external pressure on Iran continues to mount. In response, Washington has deployed a significant naval presence across the Gulf, reaffirming that guaranteeing freedom of navigation remains a primary security goal.

Trump’s statements coincided with ongoing behind-the-scenes diplomatic engagement. Representatives from Washington and Tehran have been involved in indirect discussions regarding terms to alleviate the Hormuz crisis and resume regular maritime traffic. Tehran has reportedly demanded compensation for war-related damages in response to the US war launched by Trump on February 28 and sanctions-linked economic losses, a condition that Trump has publicly dismissed.

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Simultaneously, the Trump administration has stepped up economic measures against Tehran, enforcing existing sanctions and cautioning that further punitive actions remain on the table should Iran refuse to comply. Iranian representatives have accused Washington of employing military posture and economic pressure to extract unilateral concessions during negotiations. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive geopolitical chokepoints, where past military standoffs have routinely triggered spikes in international crude prices and fears of broader conflict. The current escalation has already prompted expanded naval patrols, adjustments to shipping routes by commercial carriers, and renewed international calls for diplomatic restraint.

Commercial shipping through the vital corridor currently continues under tight security oversight, though the environment remains highly volatile. Immediate diplomatic attention remains centred on whether negotiations can yield a temporary truce to mitigate the likelihood of armed conflict while keeping maritime trade routes open. Trump’s stern rhetoric highlights that despite ongoing diplomatic exchanges, the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz remains intrinsically linked to the broader conflict with Iran and the wider contest for regional influence across the West Asia.