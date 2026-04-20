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Donald Trump says US troops intercept, seize Iranian ship trying to breach blockade, Tehran vows swift response

Donald Trump says US troops intercept, seize Iranian ship trying to breach blockade, Tehran vows ‘swift response’

The two-week ceasefire window, which was announced by Trump, will end on April 22.

Donald Trump says US troops intercept, seize Iranian ship trying to breach blockade, Tehran vows ‘swift response’

Washington DC: It seems like tensions between the United States and Iran are not going to end soon, even as both sides are gearing up for the next round of peace talks in Pakistan, President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) informed that the US troops have taken custody of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel named – TOUSKA – after it ‘breached’ a US blockade in Oman. He claimed that it’s a 900-foot-long cargo vessel that refused to comply with warnings given by the US Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS Spruance, following which it was intercepted.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Trump too to Truth Social and said, “Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them. The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom.”

He added that US Marines are currently in control of the vessel, which he claimed is under US Treasury sanctions due to alleged prior illegal activities.

“Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post further read.

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Trump Accuses Iran Of Ceasefire Violation In Strait Of Hormuz

Trump’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, with the US President accusing Iran of violating an ongoing ceasefire agreement and disrupting maritime traffic in the region.

In a separate statement, Trump alleged that Iran had fired upon vessels in the strategic waterway, calling it a “Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

US-Iran Peace Talks

The developments came when Trump announced the second round of peace talks between Washington and Tehran in Pakistan. He said US delegation, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will visit Pakistan to pursue ceasefire negotiations. He also warned of severe consequences if Iran fails to agree to the ceasefire agreement.

Notably, the two-week ceasefire window, which was announced by Trump, will end on April 22.

(with ANI inputs)

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