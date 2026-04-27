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Donald Trump slams radicalised White House dinner shooter, calls him sick

Donald Trump slams ‘radicalised’ White House dinner shooter, calls him ‘sick’

Donald Trump praised the swift and professional response of the United States Secret Service in containing the attack.

Donald Trump slams ‘radicalised’ White House dinner shooter, calls him ‘sick’

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday reacted to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting and described the suspect as a ‘radicalised’ and ‘sick’ individual. He praised the US Secret Service for their swift and professional response in containing the attack. The shooting incident took place during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday evening. The suspect, later identified as Cole Tomas Allen (31), allegedly barged into the party and opened fire before being subdued by security personnel.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Speaking to CBS News, Trump said he had reviewed the suspect’s manifesto, which indicated a shift in beliefs and signs of instability. “I read a manifesto… he’s radicalised. He was a Christian believer, and then he became an anti-Christian… His family was very concerned. He was probably a pretty sick guy,” Trump said, adding that the suspect’s relatives had reportedly alerted law enforcement earlier.

Authorities confirmed that the President, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated, though a security officer sustained injuries.

Trump Recounted The Tense Moments

Trump recounted the tense moments as agents moved him to safety. “When they said, ‘Drop down,’ that meant trouble… I listened to what they said… ‘Sir, please drop down,'” he said, explaining how he initially walked towards safety before complying fully with instructions. “I was about halfway there when they said, ‘Please go down to the floor,’ so I dropped to the floor. So did the First Lady,” he added.

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The President acknowledged that he initially tried to assess the situation, which may have delayed the evacuation. “It was a little bit me. I wanted to see what was happening… I said, ‘Wait a minute… lemme see,'” he said, before realising the seriousness of the threat.

Trump Lauded Secret Service Response, Called Suspect ‘Blur’ During Rapid Attack

Trump also described the suspect’s rapid movement during the attack. “His speed was rather incredible… he was like a blur,” he said, adding that the swift reaction by security personnel prevented further escalation. “I’m a big fan of the people of law enforcement…As soon as they saw that, you could see them draw their guns… they were so professional… and then they took him down immediately.”

Praising the Secret Service, Trump said, “Those guys did a really good job,” crediting them for their quick response and professionalism in neutralising the suspect.

The US President stated that he wanted to dinner event to continue despite the shooting incident. According to US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, preliminary investigation suggest that the 31-yar-old suspect tried to target members of Trump administration.

(With ANI inputs)

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