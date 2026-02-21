Home

Donald Trump slaps 10% global tariff after Supreme Court blow, signals fresh trade battle ahead

Donald Trump slaps 10% global tariff after Supreme Court blow, signals fresh trade battle ahead

After a Supreme Court setback, Donald Trump announces a fresh 10% global tariff on imports invoking alternative trade powers and reigniting global trade tensions amid legal and economic uncertainty worldwide.

Trump unveils a sweeping 10% global tariff after a Supreme Court setback, triggering fresh trade tensions and sending shockwaves through global markets.

On February 21, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new 10 % tariff on imports from all countries via executive order, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked his previous tariff program. The executive order escalates Trump’s trade war despite a Supreme Court ruling that threw out his previous tariff executive order.

U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Trump Tariffs

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act when he issued tariffs on almost all U.S. trading partners.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion of the court:

“The International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give the President authority to impose tariffs, or taxes of any kind. The power to impose tariffs is clearly vested in Congress…”

As a result of the Supreme Court ruling, Trump’s previous tariffs on China, the European Union, Canada, and Mexico may be invalidated, taking away approximately $175 billion in tariff revenue.

Trump announces new tariff by executive order

Hours after the Supreme Court decision came down, Trump took to Twitter to announce he was bypassing Congress and imposing a new tariff by executive authority.

Trump cited Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 as justification for the new tariff. Section 122 tariffs can go into effect immediately for up to 150 days without Congressional approval.

“The imposition of United States tariffs at a level of 10 % on all goods coming into our country from around the world will begin almost immediately. For routine rebalancing purposes, Now commencing, this Tariff will serve as a backbone…”

Trump also threatened to impose additional tariffs if his current investigations find cause:

”We are launching additional Section 232 and Section 301 investigations into any unnecessary imports hurting our industrial base. These tariffs can go much higher if necessary.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 500 points in response.

Trump addresses tariff ruling at press conference.

During a press conference Trump said that he wasn’t going let the Supreme Court ruling hinder his trade policies:

“This ruling doesn’t take anything from us. We have tremendous alternatives for raising money if we need to. Much of our money is being raised for a legitimate purpose, although we don’t necessarily have to.”

What’s Next for Trump Tariffs?

The Supreme Court has shut down Trump’s original trade plan, but it’s far from over. Trump plans to raise more money through tariffs and other means. Global trade partners are preparing to fight back. Stay tuned for updates.

