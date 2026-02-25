Home

News

Donald Trump State of the Union Address: From Pakistan PM Would Have Died remark to taunts on Russia and China defences in Venezuela | Top Quotes

Donald Trump State of the Union Address: From ‘Pakistan PM Would Have Died’ remark to taunts on Russia and China defences in Venezuela | Top Quotes

Donald Trump called for bipartisan support for his administration, saying, "The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his false claim that he stopped Operation Sindoor. During his 2026 State of the Union address, Trump claimed that he had stopped eight wars globally, adding that India and Pakistan could have gone nuclear. In a stunning claim, Trump said Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif would have been killed if not for his intervention. “In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars… Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war. 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement,” Donald Trump said during the address.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he acted as a peace broker between the two countries, a claim that India has firmly denied, stating that the de-escalation was achieved through bilateral DGMO-level talks.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump takes another BIG move against India, slaps 126% tariffs on India solar imports

Trump Reiterates “Stopped 8 Wars” Claim

US president Donald Trump once again underlined that he stopped eight wars, including the four-day India-Pakistan military conflict in May last year.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Cambodia-Thailand

India-Pakistan

Israel-Iran

Egypt-Ethiopia

Armenia-Azerbaijan

Congo-Rwanda

Serbia-Kosovo

Israel-Hamas

Trump said he is “working hard to end the ninth war—the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine, where 25,000 soldiers are dying each and every month…a war which would have never happened if I were president.”

Here are the top quotes:

“My fellow Americans, our nation is back — bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before,” said Trump, beginning his speech. Trump said he had ushered in the “Golden Age of America”.

Trump said how his ‘Drill, baby, drill’ policy had paid off, claiming that American natural gas production was at an all time high.

“We ended DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in America!,” said Trump to loud cheers from the audience.

“You [Democrats] caused that problem,” said Trump on the cost of living problem in the US. “They knew their statements were a dirty rotten lie,” said Trump, alleging that policies by earlier Democrat governments created the cost of living problem.

“We’re telling the major tech companies they have obligation to provide their own power needs for AI data centers,” said Trump.

Trump called for bipartisan support for his administration, saying, “The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

Commenting on Zohran Mamdani, Trump said that the “The new communist mayor of New York City seems like a nice guy … I speak to him a lot.”

“Why would anyone not want voter ID? There’s only one reason — they want to cheat,” said Donald Trump, calling for the passage of the SAVE America Act on priority.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.