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Donald Trump to charge tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz? US president makes big statement, claims to...

Donald Trump to charge tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz? US president makes big statement, claims to…

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, lies largely within the maritime boundaries of Oman and Iran.

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has said that the United States has already won the war against Iran and therefore could charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. While addressing the media, President Trump indicated that after the war, the US may consider imposing tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. It is important to note that for the United States to collect tolls there, it would require complete military control over the strait.

When he was asked whether he would accept any agreement allowing Iran to collect fees from ships passing through the strait, Trump responded, “Why shouldn’t we charge tolls? I would prefer to do it ourselves rather than let them do it. Why shouldn’t we? We are the winners. We have achieved victory.”

Donald Trump has once again repeated his claim that Iran has been militarily defeated. He has been making this assertion since the first week of the war, which began on February 28. However, Iran is still carrying out missile and drone attacks across the Middle East. It has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, and none of the objectives that the US had set out for the war have been achieved.

The United States could charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump told reporters, “Their only idea is that they will lay mines. But I mean, we have a way through which we will collect tolls.”

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It is important to note that the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, lies largely within the maritime boundaries of Oman and Iran. Before the war, nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passed through this waterway.

Trump’s comments came after he issued an ultimatum to Iran, warning of complete devastation. He said that Iran must either reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept Washington’s terms or face the destruction of its civilian infrastructure—including bridges and power plants—across the country.

Iran In No Mood To Back Off

Iran, on the other hand, is in no mood to back off and reportedly preparing to collect tolls from the Strait of Hormuz. It has formally passed a law to impose such charges and has already started collecting tolls from some vessels.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on the social media platform X, “The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not remain the same as it was before the war.” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also called for “new arrangements” to manage this waterway after the war, aiming to ensure safe passage of ships while protecting Iran’s interests.

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