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Donald Trump become the Supreme Leader of Iran? US President makes a sensational claim, new assertions on a ceasefire

Donald Trump become the Supreme Leader of Iran? US President makes a sensational claim, new assertions on a ceasefire

In a fresh claim about Iran, Donald Trump said several top positions in Iran’s Islamic government are now vacant, creating a noticeable leadership vacuum.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has made a shocking claim on Thursday. While speaking at a Republican Party fundraiser event, the US president said that “Iran’s leadership had informally suggested that he become the next ‘Supreme Leader‘ of the Islamic Republic, but he declined the offer.” It is important to note that Donald Trump is known for making such claims. In the past as well, he has repeatedly said that Iran is in talks with the United States over a ceasefire, while Tehran has consistently rejected these assertions.

Donald Trump has yet again made such a striking statement. Addressing the event, he said, “There has never been any leader of any country who has wanted that position less than becoming the leader of Iran.” Speaking further during the annual NRCC dinner, he added, “We hear them very clearly. They say, ‘We want to make you the new Supreme Leader of Iran,’ and I told them, ‘No, thank you. I don’t want to be'”

Donald Trump makes new claims regarding Iran

In a fresh claim about Iran, Donald Trump said several top positions in Iran’s Islamic government are now vacant, creating a noticeable leadership vacuum. His remarks came at a time when he asserted that a power shift had already taken place in Tehran following the killing of senior Iranian leaders. He further added that on February 28 last month, when the United States and Israel jointly launched a sudden attack, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed.

Following his death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly made the new Supreme Leader of Iran. However, since assuming the position, he has not appeared publicly anywhere. Some reports have suggested that he may have been injured in the attacks.

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US attacks on Iran are ‘military devastation’: Donald Trump

Calling the ongoing US attacks against Iran as “military devastation,” US President Donald Trump has once again cheerfully declared America’s victory in the conflict. The president stressed that secret talks with Tehran are progressing and that Iran’s Islamic government is eager to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible.

However, Tehran has not publicly indicated even once that it is willing to agree to a ceasefire on US terms. In fact, it has rejected Trump’s demands.

Donald Trump said, “And I’m telling you, we are achieving such a massive victory that no one has ever seen anything like what we are doing with Iran in the Middle East. And by the way, they are talking and they are very desperate to make a deal. But they are afraid to say it because they think their own people will kill them. They are also afraid that we will kill them.”

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