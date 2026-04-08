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Donald Trump suspends Iran attacks for two weeks, terms it double-sided ceasefire – What role did Pakistan play?

Donald Trump suspends Iran attacks for two weeks, terms it double-sided ceasefire – What role did Pakistan play?

Trump said he spoke to leaders in Pakistan, which has been mediating between the US and Iran and had proposed a two-week ceasefire.

Donald Trump suspends Iran attacks for two weeks, terms it double-sided ceasefire – What role did Pakistan play?

Washington DC: After issuing a threat to hit civilisation, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) agreed to suspend the ‘bombing and attack’ campaign on Iran and has announced a two-week, double-sided ceasefire. He stated that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. Hinting at fresh negotiations with Iran, he said that the Middle Eastern country’s 10-point proposal would form the basis for a permanent deal, adding that US has achieved most of its military goals.

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