Donald Trump intensifies Tariff War, raises global tariff to 15 percent day after Supreme Court ruling

The tariffs were introduced in April 2025 as part of Trump's Liberation Day agenda.

New Delhi: In a major development, Donald Trump on Saturday said that he is raising the 10 percent tariff he announced after the Supreme Court judgment to 15 percent. “I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Friday held that President Donald Trump cannot impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The judgment came in a bunch of suits where businesses and several US states challenged the sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump during a declared national emergency.

Full text of Donald Trump’s announcement

Here is the full text of US President Donald Trump’s social media post, in which he announced raising of global tariff to 15 percent from the previous 10 percent.

“Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level. During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

