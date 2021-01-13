Washington: Hours after Vice President Mike Pence refused to remove Donald Trump, Democrats in the House of Representatives stood firm for a history-making vote of impeachment against the president. At least five Republicans also joined the impeachment call. Also Read - US House Calls on Mike Pence to Use 25th Amendment to Remove Trump

Notably, Trump has only eight days remaining in the office before the formal inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden. The House will vote later today on the article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting insurrection in a speech last week that led a mob to storm the US Capitol, leaving five dead.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pence rejected the move to invoke the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump as president, saying he will not "yield to pressure".

In a letter to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pence said, “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution. Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation.”

The Democrats had passed a house resolution on Monday called on Mike Pence to invoke the constitutional authority of the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office, stating he was “unfit” after encouraging the protest march that turned into a mob that ransacked the US Capitol in a deadly siege.