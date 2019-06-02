Washington: US President Donald Trump will arrive in the United Kingdom on Monday for his first state visit where he will meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May amid widespread protests and demonstrations.

Trump will arrive at Stanstead airport on Monday before being formally welcomed at around 9 GMT by the Queen at an official ceremony in the Buckingham Palace gardens in London, the Efe news reported on Sunday.

Security has been ramped up ahead of Trump’s arrival which will be the UK monarch’s third visit from a US President, having previously greeted George W. Bush in 2003 and Barack Obama in 2011.

On this occasion, Trump’s three-day visit is expected to spark many protests, including a demonstration scheduled for Tuesday at London’s downtown Trafalgar Square to coincide with a meeting between the American and May at Downing Street.

When Trump arrives, customs dictate that he will be greeted at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth and her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles.

Military honours at the Tower of London and Green Park will mark Trump’s arrival at the palace with a round of Royal Gun Salutes.

The 93-year old queen will offer Trump and his wife Melania a brunch before taking them to a special tour of the palace’s Gallery which exhibits gems from the Royal Collection.

The US President will also lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Westminster Abbey alongside the Duke of York and after which Trump will be treated to tea at Prince Charles’ official residence, Clarence House.

Trump is also expected to meet May for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday at St. James’ Palace with business leaders, followed by a meeting at Downing Street and a press conference.

Trump, who will be visiting with his family, will face large-scale protests across the UK capital, including a giant balloon of the President that is expected to invade the London sky.

On Tuesday evening, Trump will invite the Queen to the US ambassador’s residence.

The last day of the visit, June 5, will focus on ceremonial events to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landing also known as D-Day which will take place in Portsmouth in southern England.